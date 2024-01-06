Elijah McClain: Cop gets hit with jail time in 23-year-old's killing

Aurora, Colorado - A white police officer was sentenced to 14 months in prison Friday over the 2019 killing of an unarmed young Black man who was put in a police chokehold and injected with large amounts of ketamine.

Former cop Randy Roedema (l.) was convicted of manslaughter in October, and sentenced to 14 months in prison on Friday for the death of Elijah McClain. © Collage: REUTERS & IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

The death of Elijah McClain in Colorado occurred months before the high-profile killing of George Floyd, but drew renewed attention soon after as protests against police brutality swelled.



A special investigation was launched in 2020, and Randy Roedema was convicted of manslaughter in October, while two other police officers were acquitted.

Sentencing Roedema in a Colorado court Friday, judge Mark Werner said he was "shocked by what appeared to be, really, indifference to Elijah McClain's suffering."

McClain "was handcuffed and really wasn't much of a threat to anybody," noted Werner.

The 23-year-old died in Aurora, near Denver, three days after he was put in a chokehold by police, injected with ketamine to sedate him, and suffered cardiac arrest.

Police had responded to a call about a "suspicious" black male "acting weird" in the street and wearing a ski mask, the district attorney's report said. One officer said McClain, who was unarmed, had reached for another officer's gun.

McClain's family said he had been out buying iced tea, and often wore the mask to stay warm because he suffered from anemia.

"Randy Roedema will always be a bully with a badge," said Sheneen McClain, Elijah's mother, on Friday ahead of the sentencing.

"Prison is the only accountable justice that Randy Roedema deserves", she said, while denouncing the Colorado police's "inhuman protocols."