US marks five years since George Floyd's murder as Trump administration threatens progress

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Americans on Sunday mark five years since George Floyd was killed by a police officer, as President Donald Trump backtracks on reforms designed to tackle racism.

Americans on Sunday mark five years since George Floyd was killed by a police officer, as President Donald Trump backtracks on reforms designed to tackle racism. © Kerem Yucel / AFP

Floyd's deadly arrest on May 25, 2020, helped launch the Black Lives Matter movement into a powerful force that sought to resolve America's deeply rooted racial issues, from police violence to systemic inequality.

But since Trump's return to power in January – he was serving his first term when Floyd died – his administration has axed civil rights investigations and cracked down on diversity hiring initiatives.

BLM, meanwhile, finds itself lacking the support it enjoyed when protesters sprawled across US cities during the Covid pandemic – with many now agreeing the movement achieved little of substance.

An anniversary event is taking place in what has been named George Floyd Square, the area of Minneapolis where the 46-year-old took his final breath as police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck during an arrest.

A small junction in a residential part of the northern US city, the square is covered with protest art, including a purple mural that reads "You Changed the World, George."

That optimistic message painted in 2020 is now, however, at odds with a president whose more extreme allies have suggested he pardon Chauvin, who was convicted of murdering Floyd and sentenced to more than 22 years in prison.

Some experts believe Trump's re-election was partly a backlash to BLM activism, which included protests that turned to riots in some cities and calls to defund the police.

Floyd's family members told AFP in Minneapolis on Friday that they wanted people to continue pushing for reform despite the hostile political climate.