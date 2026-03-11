US takes first steps towards replacing Trump's tariffs with new trade probes

Washington DC - The US announced new investigations Wednesday into what it considers unfair trade practices by dozens of countries, opening the door to penalties such as further tariffs as President Donald Trump seeks to replace duties struck down by the Supreme Court.

Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told reporters Wednesday that the US will probe what it considers unfair trade practices by dozens of countries. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Trump administration is launching separate probes centered on overproduction and importing goods made with forced labor, Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told reporters.

The excess industrial capacity probe targets the European Union, China, Japan, India, and others, and could inflame tensions with those trading partners.

Many of those targeted have struck tariff pacts with Washington, which Greer said are "independent" of the investigations.

He said Trump's trade policy remains the same as it has been "for decades," even if his tools may change.

"We need to protect American jobs, and we need to make sure we have fair trade with our trading partners," he added. "If we need to impose tariffs to help solve this, we will."

Others subject to the excess capacity probe initiated Wednesday include Singapore, Switzerland, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Mexico.

The investigation "will focus on economies that we have evidence appear to exhibit structural excess capacity and production in various manufacturing sectors," Greer said.

He did not specify if the eventual penalties would differ based on the country.

The second probe linked to forced labor will likely be launched "no earlier than tomorrow afternoon" and impact roughly 60 partners, he said.

"This is not about domestic conditions of particular countries," Greer added.

"It is really about whether countries have implemented external-facing laws to prohibit the import of goods made with forced labor."