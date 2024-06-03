Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee shares future plans amid cancer diagnosis

Houston, Texas - Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee shared on Sunday that she has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"My doctors have confirmed my diagnosis of pancreatic cancer," Jackson Lee wrote in a statement. "I am currently undergoing treatment to battle this disease that impacts tens of thousands of Americans every year."



"I am confident that my doctors have developed the best possible plan to target my specific disease," the Texas Democrat continued.

"The road ahead will not be easy, but I stand in faith that God will strengthen me."

The 74-year-old congresswoman has served in the US House since 1995. She is currently ranking member of the Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance as well as lead sponsor of HR 40, legislation to create a federal reparations commission for Black Americans.

Though she may be "occasionally absent" from Congress, Jackson Lee plans to continue in her role as representative of Texas' 18th district.

"I am committed to working with our Congressional Leadership including Leader Hakeem Jeffries and the Speaker of the House to serve this nation and be present for votes on legislation that is critical for the prosperity and security of the American people," she said.