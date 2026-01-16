Colombia guerrilla groups call for united front to fight US aggression: "We are facing a common enemy"

Bogota, Colombia - The commander of Colombia 's largest guerrilla group on Thursday backed calls for warring militias to unite to repel any US military operations in the country.

ELN leaders in Colombia are calling for a united guerrilla front to defend their country against potential US aggression. © STRINGER / AFP

"If it's to defend the homeland against foreign aggression, we'll join the fight," ELN leader Antonio Garcia told AFP, responding to calls for factions to unite.

President Donald Trump, after removing Nicolas Maduro as president of Venezuela in a violent coup, has suggested US forces may train its guns on Colombia next.

He has used the familiar pretext of Bogota not doing enough to stop drug trafficking to the US.

Ostensibly a leftist insurgent force, the 6,000-person-strong ELN doubles as one of Latin America's most powerful drug-trafficking organizations,

It controls a swath of the Colombia-Venezuela border region and has close ties to Caracas. ELN fighters staged military exercises in December as Trump's threats against Venezuela escalated.

Colombian intelligence sources allege that Garcia himself lived in Venezuela until recently.