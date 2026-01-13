DOJ officials resign over Trump administration's refusal to investigate ICE shooting

Washington DC - Several Department of Justice officials recently resigned after President Donald Trump 's administration refused to launch an investigation into Immigration and Customs Enforcement's fatal shooting of a US citizen in Minnesota.

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon's decision not to investigate the fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis has sparked multiple resignations. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to MS Now, at least four officials with the criminal section of the Civil Rights Division left following Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon's decision not to investigate the death of Renee Nicole Good, who was killed by agent Jonathan Ross last week in Minneapolis.

The resignations included the department's chief, principal deputy chief, deputy chief, and acting deputy chief.

One source said the officials also expressed concerns about other decisions made by division leadership.

Conversely, another source claimed the officials requested early retirement prior to the shooting, and that "any suggestion to the contrary is false."

The criminal section of the Civil Rights Division typically investigates any fatal shootings or alleged abuses of force by law enforcement officers.



But Trump and members of his administration have adamantly defended the ICE agent, arguing Ross was defending his life against Good, whom they have described as a leftist "lunatic" and "domestic terrorist."

They have also made it clear that they have no plans to urge the DOJ to launch an investigation.