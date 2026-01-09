Identity of ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Good in Minneapolis revealed

Minneapolis, Minnesota - The Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who fatally shot a US citizen in Minneapolis on Wednesday has been identified as federal officials seek to keep it secret.

The identity of the ICE agent who fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis has been publicly revealed, as federal agents have fought to hide it. © Heather Diehl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the officer has been named as Jonathan E. Ross, a Minnesota resident and a 10-year veteran of the special response team of ICE's enforcement and removal operation.

Video of the incident appears to show Ross pull out his weapon and fire shots into the vehicle of Renee Good (37) as she attempted to drive away after protesting ICE's presence in the city.

Some – including President Donald Trump – have been quick to defend Ross, arguing he acted in self-defense.

Hours after the incident, Trump claimed that Good was a "professional agitator," while Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said she committed "an act of domestic terrorism."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has said they do not plan to bring charges against Ross, and federal agencies have refused to publicly confirm his identity.

In a statement to The Guardian, a DHS spokesperson said, "We are not going to expose the name of this officer. He acted according to his training."