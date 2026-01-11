Noem doubles down on ICE deployment "domestic terrorist" label for Renee Nicole Good

Washington DC - Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Sunday accused Democrats of encouraging violence against immigration officers, as anger festered over the killing of a woman by an ICE in Minneapolis.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem doubled down on her description of Renee Nicole Good, who was killed by an ICE agent, as a "domestic terrorist." © REUTERS

As rallies were being held across the country to mourn the death of Renee Nicole Good, Noem reiterated the Trump administration's outrageous position that the 37-year-old was a "domestic terrorist," and that ICE officer Jonathan Ross had acted in self-defense when he shot Good dead in her car Wednesday.

Footage taken from multiple angles has shown Good's vehicle turning away from the agent and not posing a threat to his life at the time of her killing.

"These locals, if you look at what Governor Walz has said, if you look at what Mayor Frey has said, they've extremely politicized and inappropriately talked about the situation on the ground in their city," Noem said Sunday on CNN.

"They've inflamed the public. They've encouraged the kind of destruction and violence that we've seen in Minneapolis the last several days."

Since Wednesday's shooting, tens thousands of people have demonstrated peacefully nationwide against ICE and President Donald Trump's ongoing assault on immigrant communities and those opposed to his extreme far-right agenda.