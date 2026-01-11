Noem doubles down on ICE deployment "domestic terrorist" label for Renee Nicole Good
Washington DC - Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Sunday accused Democrats of encouraging violence against immigration officers, as anger festered over the killing of a woman by an ICE in Minneapolis.
As rallies were being held across the country to mourn the death of Renee Nicole Good, Noem reiterated the Trump administration's outrageous position that the 37-year-old was a "domestic terrorist," and that ICE officer Jonathan Ross had acted in self-defense when he shot Good dead in her car Wednesday.
Footage taken from multiple angles has shown Good's vehicle turning away from the agent and not posing a threat to his life at the time of her killing.
"These locals, if you look at what Governor Walz has said, if you look at what Mayor Frey has said, they've extremely politicized and inappropriately talked about the situation on the ground in their city," Noem said Sunday on CNN.
"They've inflamed the public. They've encouraged the kind of destruction and violence that we've seen in Minneapolis the last several days."
Since Wednesday's shooting, tens thousands of people have demonstrated peacefully nationwide against ICE and President Donald Trump's ongoing assault on immigrant communities and those opposed to his extreme far-right agenda.
"Hundreds" more ICE agents to be deployed
Criticism has also mounted for the fact that local investigators have been excluded from the probe, which is being conducted by Trump ally Kash Patel's FBI.
"It should be a neutral, unbiased investigation where you get the facts," Frey told CNN.
He also described as legitimate activists' actions to disrupt immigration enforcement operations, such as one in which Good was involved.
"You need to enforce laws, of course, but there's also a requirement that you carry out laws and carry out enforcement in a constitutional way," Frey added.
"We've got pregnant women getting dragged through the street. We've got high schoolers just getting – American citizens, by the way – getting taken away."
Also on Sunday, Noem told Fox News that hundreds of additional federal forces are bound for Minneapolis, despite repeated demands from local authorities that ICE and other agencies targeting immigrant communities withdraw.
