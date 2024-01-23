Donald Trump dominates New Hampshire as Nikki Haley says "race is far from over"

Manchester, New Hampshire - Donald Trump won the key New Hampshire primary Tuesday, moving him ever closer to locking in the Republican presidential nomination and securing an extraordinary White House rematch with Joe Biden .

With vote counting ongoing, it was unclear if Trump had secured the knockout victory to put his sole remaining challenger, Nikki Haley, out of the contest.

In a speech following the vote, the former UN ambassador during Trump's frequently chaotic presidency said the race was "far from over" and told supporters that Democrats "want" to run against her former boss.

"They know Trump is the only Republican in the country who Joe Biden can defeat," Haley (52) warned.

With strong turnout in the northeastern state, Haley had hoped for a major upset. But broadcasters quickly projected her defeat as the first tallies came in. Trump was already the runaway leader in national Republican polling despite two impeachments as president and four criminal trials hanging over him since leaving office.

While Haley repeatedly questioned the 77-year-old's mental fitness and warned another Trump presidency would bring "chaos," polls indicate her efforts in New Hampshire created little more than a speed bump.

"I think it's a two-person race now between Trump and Biden," Keith Nahigian, a veteran of six presidential campaigns and former member of Trump's transition team, told AFP.

New Hampshire was markedly more Haley-friendly than states she will subsequently face, should she stay in the race, and continuing into February will be a tough sell without a win or at least a narrow loss.

Her next must-win stop will be her home state South Carolina.