Donald Trump earns huge endorsement ahead of New Hampshire caucuses

Hooksett, New Hampshire - A senator who sought the Republican presidential nomination will endorse Donald Trump on Friday in a boost to the former president's bid to secure his party's backing to retake the White House, media reported.

Senator Tim Scott (l) is set to endorse former President Donald Trump ahead of the New Hampshire caucuses. © Collage: GIORGIO VIERA & Kamil KRZACZYNSKI / AFP

Senator Tim Scott will announce his endorsement of former President Trump to be the Republican presidential candidate at a rally in New Hampshire, the New York Times reported.

The South Carolina lawmaker was in the race for the nomination until November 12, when he withdrew, declining to endorse any other candidate.

He had hoped to become the first Black Republican president but struggled to rise above the pack in the party's crowded field.

Regularly polling in sixth place among Republican primary candidates, the 58-year-old drew only around 2 to 3 percent of the vote, according to the RealClearPolitics average of major opinion polls.

His backing should boost Trump's so-far dominant effort to fend off challenges for the nomination from former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

CNN reported that Trump had been in discussions with Scott to secure his endorsement before South Carolina holds its primary election on February 24 but that the announcement was brought forward after Haley saw a bounce in support.