Farmers and business owners push back at Trump's claims of affordability

Washington DC - As biting prices weigh on families heading into the holiday season, farmers and business owners say President Donald Trump 's tariffs have driven up production costs on everything from turkeys to vegetables.

President Trump is facing scrutiny as his tariff policies lead to higher grocery prices this holiday season. © REUTERS

Grocery prices rose 2.7% from a year ago in September, recent government data showed, while a Politico poll found that groceries were the most challenging category for Americans to afford.

But appeals against Trump's tariffs and households' cost-of-living worries contrast against the administration's messaging – as officials work to convince Americans of the strength of the world's biggest economy.

"While my great work on the Economy has not yet been fully appreciated, it will be! Things are really Rockin'," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform over the weekend.

He stressed that prices were "coming sharply down."

The White House has pointed to cheaper Thanksgiving meals offered by retailers this year, although some observers caution that this could be due to a different mix of products available.

Even as the country has not seen a broad inflation surge from tariffs, economists, policymakers, and business owners note that the levies have added to costs.

North Carolina-based farmer Mary Carroll Dodd told reporters this week that "because of increases in our cost, mostly due to tariffs, we've had to raise the price of some of our vegetables," like collards and kale.

Even before new tariffs, input costs like fertilizer, seed, chemicals, equipment, and fuel were already at all-time highs, added Nick Levendofsky, executive director of the Kansas Farmers Union.

"With tariffs, they are going up even more," he added. "Corn and soybeans make up much of the feed for turkeys and other livestock. When those crops cost more to grow, the price per pound of turkey goes up."

Already, wholesale turkey prices are about 40% higher due to supply challenges fueled by avian illnesses, the American Farm Bureau Federation said recently.

This signals that price pressures will likely persist, even if retail prices fell this year as stores featured Thanksgiving deals to draw in consumers.