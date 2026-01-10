Greenland's political parties unite to send defiant message in response to Trump's threats

Nuuk, Greenland - "We don't want to be Americans," Greenland's political parties defiantly declared, after President Donald Trump again suggested using force to seize the Danish autonomous territory.

President Donald Trump's escalating threats to annex Greenland by force were met with a defiant joint response by the territory's political parties. © Collage: REUTERS

The statement late Friday came after Trump repeated that the US was "going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not."

"We don't want to be Americans, we don't want to be Danish, we want to be Greenlanders," the leaders of five parties in Greenland's parliament said.

"The future of Greenland must be decided by Greenlanders."

Denmark and other European allies have voiced shock at Trump's threats to take control of Greenland, where the US already has a military base.

Trump claims controlling the strategic island is crucial for US national security, as a counter to Russia and China.

"We're not going to have Russia or China occupy Greenland. That's what they're going to do if we don't. So we're going to be doing something with Greenland, either the nice way or the more difficult way," the he said Friday.

Neither Moscow nor Beijing have threatened or laid any claim to the vast icy island.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said that an invasion of Greenland would end "everything," meaning the NATO alliance and the post-World War II security structure.

Trump brushed off of the warnings.

"I'm a fan of Denmark, too, I have to tell you. And you know, they've been very nice to me," the 79-year-old said.

"But you know, the fact that they had a boat land there 500 years ago doesn't mean that they own the land."