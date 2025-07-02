Hiroshima mayor urges Trump to visit after Iran A-bomb comments

Hiroshima, Japan - Donald Trump should visit Hiroshima to see the effects of nuclear weapons, the Japanese city's mayor said Wednesday after the US president likened the 1945 atomic bombings to recent air strikes on Iran.

Donald Trump has been urged to visit Hiroshima after comparing his air strikes on Iran to the US' 1945 atomic bombs on Japan. © Collage: Richard A. Brooks / AFP & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

"It seems to me that he does not fully understand the reality of the atomic bombings, which, if used, take the lives of many innocent citizens, regardless of whether they were friend or foe, and threaten the survival of the human race," Mayor Kazumi Matsui told reporters.

"I wish that President Trump would visit the bombed area to see the reality of the atomic bombing and feel the spirit of Hiroshima, and then make statements," Kazumi said.

The US dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, and then another on Nagasaki three days later. Shortly afterwards, Japan surrendered, ending World War II.

Around 140,000 people died in Hiroshima and about 74,000 others in Nagasaki, including many from the effects of radiation exposure. It was the only time that atomic weapons were used in warfare.

On June 22, following days of Israeli strikes on the Islamic republic, the US bombed Iranian nuclear facilities.

Iran and Israel have since agreed to a ceasefire, ending their 12-day war initiated by Israel.