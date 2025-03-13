Is Trump family considering stake in scandalous crypto giant Binance?

Washington DC - Representatives of President Donald Trump' s family have held discussions to acquire a financial stake in the US arm of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, whose founder is seeking a presidential pardon, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, who served four months in prison after pleading guilty to violating anti-money-laundering requirements, has been pushing for clemency from the Trump administration.

Zhao, known as CZ, remains Binance's largest shareholder despite stepping down as CEO following the company's $4.3 billion settlement with US authorities in 2023.

According to the Journal, the talks reportedly began when Binance approached Trump allies last year, offering a business deal with the family as part of a strategy to re-enter the American market.

The potential investment could be made directly by the Trump family or through World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency venture backed by the Trumps that launched in September.

Steve Witkoff, a longtime Trump friend who serves as his top negotiator in the Middle East and Ukraine, has reportedly been involved in the negotiations, though an administration official denied this to the Journal.

In a post on X, Zhao denied the report, saying there were no discussions "of a Binance US deal with... well, anyone."

He added that the article was "an attack on the President and crypto."

For Binance, a Zhao pardon would clear regulatory hurdles for its return to the US market and ease international business operations.