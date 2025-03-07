Trump goes all-in on crypto as he welcomes top leaders to White House

Washington DC - Donald Trump on Friday hosted top cryptocurrency players at the White House, a political boost for an industry that has struggled to gain legitimacy – and where the Republican president faces conflict of interest concerns.

Donald Trump (l.) on Friday hosted top cryptocurrency players at the White House, a political boost for an industry that has struggled to gain legitimacy. © REUTERS

US crypto investors were major supporters of Trump's presidential campaign, contributing millions of dollars toward his victory in hopes of ending the deep skepticism of Democrat Joe Biden administration toward digital currencies.

"I think it's safe to say the administration wants to end the war on crypto. We promise to do that," the president's "crypto czar," Silicon Valley investor David Sacks, told reporters as he entered the meeting.

Trump now has significant financial ties to the sector, partnering with exchange platform World Liberty Financial and launching the "Trump" memecoin in January.

On Thursday, he signed an executive order establishing a "Strategic Bitcoin Reserve," a move Sacks said made good on a campaign promise to an increasingly important component of his supporters.

Summit guests included twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, founders of crypto platform Gemini, as well as Brian Armstrong of Coinbase and Michael Saylor, the boss of major Bitcoin investor MicroStrategy.

For believers, cryptocurrencies represent a financial revolution that reduces dependence on centralized authorities while offering individuals an alternative to traditional banking systems.

Bitcoin, the world's most traded cryptocurrency, is heralded by advocates as a substitute for gold or a hedge against currency devaluation and political instability.

Critics meanwhile maintain that these assets function primarily as speculative investments with questionable real-world utility that could leave taxpayers on the hook for cleaning up if the market crashes.