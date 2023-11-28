Ex-Binance chief ordered to remain in US after money laundering guilty plea

Seattle, Washington - A federal judge on Monday ordered the former chief of cryptocurrency giant Binance, Changpeng Zhao, to remain at least temporarily in the United States after his guilty plea to money laundering charges.

Zhao was not allowed to fly to the United Arab Emirates, where he lives, on Monday, according to a ruling by a federal judge in Seattle.



The decision is temporary. The Wall Street Journal said the judge has yet to decide on a defense motion over whether Zhao must remain in the United States until his sentencing, expected in late February.

Zhao, a Canadian, resigned his post at the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange platform as part of a deal announced last Tuesday with US authorities.

He pleaded guilty to violating US anti-money laundering laws, and faces several years in prison.

"I made mistakes and I must take responsibility," he wrote on his X (ex-Twitter) account.