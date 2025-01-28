Justice Department purges officials involved in Trump prosecutions, citing "trust" issues

Washington DC - The US Justice Department on Monday fired multiple officials who were involved in the criminal prosecutions of President Donald Trump .

Several DOJ officials who were involved in the prosecutions of President Donald Trump have been fired. © Collage: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP & REUTERS

"Acting attorney general James McHenry made this decision because he did not believe these officials could be trusted to faithfully implement the president's agenda because of their significant role in prosecuting the president," a Justice Department official said.

The official did not specify now many people had their employment terminated, but media reports said it was more than a dozen and several were career prosecutors with the Justice Department.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, who brought two federal cases against Trump, resigned earlier this month.

Smith charged Trump with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 election and mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House.

Neither case came to trial and Smith – in line with a long-standing Justice Department policy of not prosecuting a sitting president – dropped them both after the Republican won November's presidential election.

The firing of the Justice Department officials involved in prosecuting Trump was not unexpected.

Trump had vowed before the election to fire Smith "on day one" and accused the Justice Department under Democratic president Joe Biden of conducting a "political witch hunt" against him.

In his inauguration speech, Trump said he would end the "vicious, violent, and unfair weaponization of the Justice Department and our government."