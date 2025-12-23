New Epstein files dump features Trump's name and scandalous letter referencing "nubile girls"
Washington DC - The Justice Department released thousands more documents related to investigations into Jeffrey Epstein, with President Donald Trump's name featuring prominently in some files.
At least 8,000 files were posted online overnight Thursday, including hundreds of videos or audio recordings, notably surveillance footage from August 2019, the month Epstein was found dead in his jail cell while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.
The DOJ posted around 11,000 links to new documents online, but some of them appeared to lead nowhere.
Two files in particular, though, attracted plenty of attention: an email written by an assistant federal attorney about flight records for Epstein's infamous private jet.
Trump was listed as a passenger on at least eight occasions – "many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware)," the email reads.
On one flight, only Epstein, Trump, and a 20-year-old whose name was redacted were present.
"On two other flights, two of the passengers, respectively, were women who would be possible witnesses in a Maxwell case," the email continues, referencing Epstein's accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Postcard addressed to Larry Nassar includes explosive line
A second document of note appears to be a postcard sent from prison by Epstein to Larry Nassar, the disgraced former doctor for the US Olympic gymnastics team sentenced to life in prison for his years of abusing gymnasts.
"Dear L.N. as you know by now, I have taken the "short route" home. Good Luck! We share one thing … our love & caring for young ladies and the hope they'd reach their full potential," the postcard reads.
"Our president also shares our love of young, nubile girls. When a young beauty walked by he loved to 'grab snatch,' whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system. Life is unfair. Yours, J. Epstein."
The letter, previously reported on but never before seen, was returned to sender and postmarked August 13, 2019 – three days after Epstein was found dead in his New York jail cell.
Trump has repeatedly distanced himself from the infamous financier, whom he knew for years before the two had a falling-out in the mid-2000s.
Calling the whole scandal a distraction, He furiously resisted a full release of DOJ documents related to investigations into Epstein, before relenting and signing the Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA), passed nearly unanimously by Congress.
The slow, partial, and heavily-redacted nature of the release since last Friday's deadline has infuriated victims and lawmakers, piling even more pressure on the Justice Department and leading to accusations of a cover-up.
In a post announcing the latest batch of publications, the DOJ insisted that "some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press & via REUTERS