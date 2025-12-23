New Epstein files dump features Trump's name and scandalous letter referencing "nubile girls"

Washington DC - The Justice Department released thousands more documents related to investigations into Jeffrey Epstein, with President Donald Trump 's name featuring prominently in some files.

The latest batch of files related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein released by the DOJ contains references to President Donald Trump. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press & via REUTERS

At least 8,000 files were posted online overnight Thursday, including hundreds of videos or audio recordings, notably surveillance footage from August 2019, the month Epstein was found dead in his jail cell while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

The DOJ posted around 11,000 links to new documents online, but some of them appeared to lead nowhere.

Two files in particular, though, attracted plenty of attention: an email written by an assistant federal attorney about flight records for Epstein's infamous private jet.

Trump was listed as a passenger on at least eight occasions – "many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware)," the email reads.

On one flight, only Epstein, Trump, and a 20-year-old whose name was redacted were present.

"On two other flights, two of the passengers, respectively, were women who would be possible witnesses in a Maxwell case," the email continues, referencing Epstein's accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.