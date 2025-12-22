Epstein survivors and lawmakers condemn Trump administration's slow release of files

Washington DC - Victims of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein joined a chorus of criticism on Monday over the Trump administration's slow release and heavy redaction of records from the investigation into his alleged sex crimes.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act, passed nearly unanimously by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump, mandated the complete release of the Epstein files by Friday of last week.

But the Trump administration's Justice Department has released only one batch of documents so far, with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche blaming the delay on the need to painstakingly redact the identities of Epstein's more than 1,000 victims from the documents.

In a statement, a group of Epstein survivors complained that only a "fraction" of the files have been released and "what we received was riddled with abnormal and extreme redactions with no explanation."

"We are told that there are hundreds of thousands of pages of documents still unreleased," they said in a statement published by US media. "These are clear-cut violations of an unambiguous law."

"At the same time, numerous victim identities were left unredacted, causing real and immediate harm," they added.

EFTA co-sponsors Ro Khanna, a Democrat, and Thomas Massie, a Republican, threatened over the weekend to bring contempt of Congress charges against Attorney General Pam Bondi for failing to comply with the law.

And Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer introduced a resolution on Monday calling for legal action against the Trump administration for failing to release the complete Epstein files.

"Instead of transparency, the Trump administration released a tiny fraction of the files and blacked out massive portions of what little they provided," Schumer said in a statement.

"This is a blatant cover-up. Pam Bondi and Todd Blanche are shielding Donald Trump from accountability, and the Senate has a duty to act."