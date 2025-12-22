Epstein survivors and lawmakers condemn Trump administration's slow release of files
Washington DC - Victims of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein joined a chorus of criticism on Monday over the Trump administration's slow release and heavy redaction of records from the investigation into his alleged sex crimes.
The Epstein Files Transparency Act, passed nearly unanimously by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump, mandated the complete release of the Epstein files by Friday of last week.
But the Trump administration's Justice Department has released only one batch of documents so far, with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche blaming the delay on the need to painstakingly redact the identities of Epstein's more than 1,000 victims from the documents.
In a statement, a group of Epstein survivors complained that only a "fraction" of the files have been released and "what we received was riddled with abnormal and extreme redactions with no explanation."
"We are told that there are hundreds of thousands of pages of documents still unreleased," they said in a statement published by US media. "These are clear-cut violations of an unambiguous law."
"At the same time, numerous victim identities were left unredacted, causing real and immediate harm," they added.
EFTA co-sponsors Ro Khanna, a Democrat, and Thomas Massie, a Republican, threatened over the weekend to bring contempt of Congress charges against Attorney General Pam Bondi for failing to comply with the law.
And Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer introduced a resolution on Monday calling for legal action against the Trump administration for failing to release the complete Epstein files.
"Instead of transparency, the Trump administration released a tiny fraction of the files and blacked out massive portions of what little they provided," Schumer said in a statement.
"This is a blatant cover-up. Pam Bondi and Todd Blanche are shielding Donald Trump from accountability, and the Senate has a duty to act."
Bill Clinton calls for transparency after appearing in initial file drop
Blanche denied on Sunday that the Justice Department was redacting the files to protect the president, a formerly close friend of Epstein, a convicted sex offender with connections to the rich and powerful.
"We are not redacting information around President Trump," Blanche, a former personal lawyer for Trump, told NBC's Meet the Press.
Blanche said one picture of Trump was briefly removed over concerns for survivors. It was reposted after the Justice Department determined there was "no evidence that any Epstein victims are depicted."
Trump initially tried to block the disclosure of the files linked to Epstein, who died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges in what was ruled a suicide.
The president, who cut ties with Epstein years before his arrest and faces no accusations of wrongdoing, finally bowed to mounting pressure from Congress and signed the law compelling publication of the files.
The files released last week included several photographs of former Democratic President Bill Clinton.
Clinton, in a statement released by his spokesman Angel Urena, urged the Justice Department on Monday to release any materials in the files related to the former president, saying he had nothing to hide.
"Someone or something is being protected. We do not know whom, what or why. But we do know this: We need no such protection," Clinton said.
"The Department of Justice's actions to date are not about transparency, but about insinuation using selective releases to imply wrongdoing about individuals who have already been repeatedly cleared by the very same Department of Justice," he added.
Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend, remains the only person convicted in connection with his crimes and is serving a 20-year sentence for recruiting underage girls for the disgraced financier.
Cover photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP