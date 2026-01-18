Nobel Foundation voids Trump's gifted Nobel Peace Prize: "The decision is final"

Stockholm, Sweden - The Nobel Foundation has issued a statement after President Donald Trump received the coveted Nobel Peace Prize as a "gift."

The Nobel Foundation emphasized that the Peace Prize cannot be transferred – "even symbolically" – after Trump was gifted the medal. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

In a press release issued Friday, the foundation explained that no matter what happens to the medal, "it is and remains the original laureate who is recorded in history as the recipient of the prize."

"Even if the medal or diploma later comes into someone else's possession, this does not alter who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize," the statement said, later adding, "The decision is final and applies for all time."

The statement came after Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado – the most recently selected laureate – "presented" her medal to Trump during a White House visit on Thursday.

Machado explained it was "a recognition for his unique commitment with our freedom," while Trump posted on social media, "Maria presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done."

"Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you Maria!" he added.

But on Sunday, the Nobel Foundation doubled down with another statement, noting that Alfred Nobel’s will "specifies who has the right to award each respective prize."

"A prize can therefore not, even symbolically, be passed on or further distributed," the statement added.