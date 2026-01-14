Trump officials say ICE agent who killed Renee Good suffered "internal bleeding"

Washington DC - Officials within President Donald Trump 's administration have claimed the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officer who killed a woman in Minnesota last week suffered an injury during the incident.

Two officials with the Trump administration claim the ICE officer who recently killed a woman in Minnesota suffered a severe injury in the incident. © Kerem Yucel / AFP

On Wednesday, CBS News reported that two officials with the Department of Homeland Security claimed Jonathan Ross – the ICE officer who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on January 7 – was hospitalized for "internal bleeding," though it's unclear how extensive the injury was.

Recently released footage of the incident shows Ross filming with his phone as he circled Good's car.

Good can be heard telling Ross, "That's fine, dude, I'm not mad at you," as the agent appeared intent on intimidating her.

As another ICE officer demanded that Good exit her vehicle, she instead backed up slightly, then accelerated her car to leave, seemingly turning to avoid Ross.

Though it is unclear in the footage if her car hit the agent's phone or Ross himself, he responded by firing multiple gunshots into Good's car, killing her.

As Good's car rolls away after the shots are fired, Ross – who appears to walk away unscathed – can be heard saying, "F**king b***h!"

Since the incident, Trump and his administration officials have aggressively defended Ross and continue to claim Good was a "professional agitator" who "ran over" Ross with her car.