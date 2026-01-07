Trump accused of lying in unhinged post about woman killed by ICE in Minneapolis

Washington DC - Before the woman fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis had even been identified, President Donald Trump was already vilifying her as a "professional agitator" in a social media post full of dubious claims.

President Donald Trump sparked outrage with a post blaming a woman killed by ICE in Minneapolis for her own death. © Collage: REUTERS

"I have just viewed the clip of the event which took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is a horrible thing to watch," Trump wrote on Truth Social, referring to footage of an ICE agent opening fire on a woman who was trying to drive away from multiple officers.



"The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense," he continued.

Multiple clips of the incident posted online show the car – which was blocking a street – speeding away from two ICE agents, one of whom shoots the 37-year-old driver as she passes him.

"Based on the attached clip, it is hard to believe he is alive, but is now recovering in the hospital," Trump said, despite videos showing the officer in question walking away unscathed after the woman's killing.

The Republican then went on a rant against the "Radical Left... threatening, assaulting, and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and ICE Agents on a daily basis."



Minneapolis and Minnesota officials, meanwhile, responded furiously to what Governor Tim Walz called the Trump administration's "propaganda machine."

Calling for an end to violent anti-immigrant raids underway since Tuesday, which have brought hundreds to the streets in opposition, Walz, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, and Mayor Jacob Frey all demanded ICE leave the state immediately.

They also slammed the Department of Homeland Security for describing the ICE victim's actions as "domestic terrorism."