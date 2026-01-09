JD Vance shares new video of Renee Good murder, claims that it proves his "self-defense" argument

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance is continuing to push his controversial "self-defense" argument regarding the woman who was fatally shot in Minneapolis by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent.

JD Vance (r) is continuing to push his controversial "self-defense" argument regarding Renee Good (l.), the woman who was fatally shot in Minneapolis by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent. © Collage: Screenshot / X / @AlphaNews & ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, Vance shared an X post that included newly released footage published by Alpha News, and insisted others watch it, "as hard as it is."

"Many of you have been told this law enforcement officer wasn't hit by a car, wasn't being harassed, and murdered an innocent woman," Vance wrote.



"The reality is that his life was endangered, and he fired in self-defense," he added.

The 47-second clip shows the ICE agent, who has been identified as Jonathan Ross, filming with his phone as he circles the car of Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three.

Good can be heard telling Ross, "That's fine, dude, I'm not mad at you," as the agent appeared intent on intimidating her.

As a civilian with a phone walked up to Ross and began chastising him, another ICE agent demanded that Good exit her vehicle.

Instead, Good backed up slightly, then accelerated her car to leave, seemingly turning to avoid Ross. Though it is unclear if her car hit the agent's phone or Ross directly, he responded by firing multiple gunshots into Good's car, killing her instantly.

As Good's car rolls away after the shots are fired, Ross – who seems to walk away unscathed – can be heard saying, "F**king b***h!"