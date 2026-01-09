JD Vance shares new video of Renee Good murder, claims that it proves his "self-defense" argument
Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance is continuing to push his controversial "self-defense" argument regarding the woman who was fatally shot in Minneapolis by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent.
On Friday, Vance shared an X post that included newly released footage published by Alpha News, and insisted others watch it, "as hard as it is."
"Many of you have been told this law enforcement officer wasn't hit by a car, wasn't being harassed, and murdered an innocent woman," Vance wrote.
"The reality is that his life was endangered, and he fired in self-defense," he added.
The 47-second clip shows the ICE agent, who has been identified as Jonathan Ross, filming with his phone as he circles the car of Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three.
Good can be heard telling Ross, "That's fine, dude, I'm not mad at you," as the agent appeared intent on intimidating her.
As a civilian with a phone walked up to Ross and began chastising him, another ICE agent demanded that Good exit her vehicle.
Instead, Good backed up slightly, then accelerated her car to leave, seemingly turning to avoid Ross. Though it is unclear if her car hit the agent's phone or Ross directly, he responded by firing multiple gunshots into Good's car, killing her instantly.
As Good's car rolls away after the shots are fired, Ross – who seems to walk away unscathed – can be heard saying, "F**king b***h!"
President Donald Trump's administration is sticking to their narrative
Vance's remarks on the incident come after he received heavy backlash in response to a post he shared hours after Good's death in which he claimed, without evidence, that she was a "deranged leftist" and insisted the officer was "defending his life," even though details of the incident were still up for debate.
Many Republicans, federal agencies, and other members of President Donald Trump's administration have been quick to defend Ross, arguing that Good was determined to run him down, and that the capital punishment he administered in response was justified.
Trump claimed in a post shortly after the incident that Good was a "professional agitator," while Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem said she committed "an act of domestic terrorism." The Federal Bureau of Investigation has also said they do not plan to bring charges against Ross.
In a statement regarding the new footage, a DHS spokesperson claimed it "corroborates" their official story that Good "weaponized her vehicle in an attempt to kill" Ross, and that the agent "acted in self-defense."
