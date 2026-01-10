Minnesota officials raise the alarm after being frozen out of probe into ICE killing of Renee Good
Minneapolis, Minnesota - Officials in Minneapolis slammed federal agencies Friday for excluding them from the probe into an ICE agent's fatal shooting of a mother-of-three as public outrage grew.
Minnesotan law enforcement agencies have been excluded from the investigation into Wednesday's killing of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good.
A local prosecutor said Friday that federal investigators had taken Good's car and shell casings from the scene.
President Donald Trump administration has baselessly accused the victim of a "domestic terrorism" and claimed the ICE agent who shot her in the face was acting in self defense.
Cell phone footage apparently taken by ICE officer Jonathan E. Ross shows him interacting with Good as he approaches and circles her car, and her saying, "I'm not mad at you."
After he passes in front of the car, another agent can be heard ordering Good to exit the vehicle before she tries to drive off and shots ring out.
Ross can be heard saying "f***ing b***" at the end of the clip.
"This is not the time to bend the rules. This is a time to follow the law...the fact that Pam Bondi's Department of Justice and this presidential administration has already come to a conclusion about those facts is deeply concerning," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, a Democrat, told a briefing on Friday.
"We know that they've already determined much of the investigation," he said, adding that the state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, within its department of public safety, has consistently run such investigations.
"Why not include them in the process?" Frey said.
"We had whistles. They had guns."
On Thursday, Vice President JD Vance said that the ICE officer, named in US media as Jonathan Ross, had "absolute immunity" – an alarming claim disputed by local prosecutors.
Minnesota officials have said that local investigators were initially invited by the FBI to participate in the inquiry into the shooting of Good, but were later blocked from taking part.
Good was one of four people who have been killed by ICE since Trump launched his immigration crackdown.
Good's wife Becca Good told local media that they had gone to the scene of immigration enforcement activity to "support our neighbors."
"We had whistles. They had guns," she said in a statement.
Local prosecutor Mary Moriarty, the Hennepin County attorney, said "our goal must be that a thorough investigation is completed at the local level."
"The FBI currently has, for example, Ms Good's car, the shell casings and witness interviews."
Moriarty unveiled an online evidence portal, calling for submissions so that all available leads could be compiled.
Protest action continued Friday with hundreds gathering at a federal facility that has become a focal point of anti-ICE demonstrations with at least one detention seen. Federal immigration officers armed with pepperball guns and tear gas assaulted the crowd.
There are some 1,000 weekend protest gatherings planned across the US, according to organizers.
Cover photo: REUTERS