Ohio Lawmaker sues Trump over shock Kennedy Center name change: "Not unanimous!"

Washington DC - Ohio Congresswoman Joyce Beatty recently filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump for renaming the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts after himself without congressional approval.

Ohio Representative Joyce Beatty (r) filed a lawsuit on Monday seeking to overturn President Donald Trump's recent renaming of the Kennedy Center. © Collage: Heather Diehl & Jemal Countess / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The New York Times, Beatty filed the suit on Monday, which argued that Trump's move to change the name was illegal as it required congressional approval under federal law, which he did not seek.

The suit comes after Trump's administration announced last week that the building would be renamed the "Trump-Kennedy Center" after the center's board – which Trump installed and made himself chair of earlier this year – voted to do so.

In an X post, Beatty, who is an ex officio member of the board and was on the vote call, claimed it was "not unanimous," the vote was "not on the agenda," and she was "muted on the call and not allowed to speak or voice my opposition."

White House officials have defended the move, telling The Times last week that the Trump administration "rejected" the interpretation of the law requiring congressional approval, and said they did not expect Congress to try to block their efforts.

By Friday, the new name was added to the front of the building, and to its website and social media accounts.