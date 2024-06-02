Stormy Daniels breaks silence and reveals hopes for Donald Trump sentence
New York, New York - Stormy Daniels said Donald Trump should be jailed in her first interview since the bombshell verdict in the ex-president hush money trial was delivered.
"I think he should be sentenced to jail and some community service working for the less fortunate or being the volunteer punching bag at a women's shelter," Daniels told British tabloid The Mirror.
The porn star broke her silence after testifying against Trump, who was found guilty on 34 counts of business fraud for trying to cover up hush money payments to her on the eve of the 2016 presidential election.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was paid $130,000 to keep silent and prevent scandal from breaking ahead of the election, in which Trump narrowly defeated Hillary Clinton.
Her testimony, which helped bring Trump down, included graphic descriptions of what she says was a casual sex encounter in 2006.
"Being in court was so intimidating with the jurors looking at you" Daniels told the paper.
She said she was "glad" it had been proved that she had been "telling the truth the entire time".
"It’s not over for me. It’s never going to be over for me. Trump may be guilty, but I still have to live with the legacy," she added.
Stormy Daniels fears being targeted by Trump supporters
The 45-year-old had remained quiet in the days following the conviction on Thursday, which made Trump the first former or sitting US president to ever be convicted of a crime.
Daniels' husband, Barrett Blade, had previously told the CNN broadcaster she was "still processing" the trial.
He suggested that she could be threatened by Trump's supporters.
"You know, all the MAGA idiots are going to be coming after her," Barrett said, referring to Trump's Make America Great Again movement.
Daniels said she felt "shocked" but vindicated and would never escape death threats from Trump's supporters, the Mirror reported.
She also accused Trump of being "completely and utterly out of touch with reality" and compared him to a child at one point.
Cover photo: Collage: Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & REUTERS