Stormy Daniels breaks silence and reveals hopes for Donald Trump sentence

New York, New York - Stormy Daniels said Donald Trump should be jailed in her first interview since the bombshell verdict in the ex-president hush money trial was delivered.

Stormy Daniels said Donald Trump should go to jail after he was found guilty in the hush money trial that she was at the center of. © REUTERS

"I think he should be sentenced to jail and some community service working for the less fortunate or being the volunteer punching bag at a women's shelter," Daniels told British tabloid The Mirror.



The porn star broke her silence after testifying against Trump, who was found guilty on 34 counts of business fraud for trying to cover up hush money payments to her on the eve of the 2016 presidential election.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was paid $130,000 to keep silent and prevent scandal from breaking ahead of the election, in which Trump narrowly defeated Hillary Clinton.

Her testimony, which helped bring Trump down, included graphic descriptions of what she says was a casual sex encounter in 2006.

"Being in court was so intimidating with the jurors looking at you" Daniels told the paper.

She said she was "glad" it had been proved that she had been "telling the truth the entire time".

"It’s not over for me. It’s never going to be over for me. Trump may be guilty, but I still have to live with the legacy," she added.