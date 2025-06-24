Trump admin. furious over leaked US intel saying Iran strikes didn't destroy nuclear program

Washington DC - A classified preliminary US intelligence report has concluded that American strikes on Iran set back Tehran's nuclear program by just a few months – rather than destroying it as claimed by President Donald Trump .

A classified preliminary US intelligence report has concluded that American strikes on Iran set back Tehran's nuclear program by just a few months – rather than destroying it as claimed by President Donald Trump. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

CNN on Tuesday cited people familiar with the Defense Intelligence Agency findings as saying the weekend strikes did not fully eliminate Iran's centrifuges or stockpile of enriched uranium.

The strikes sealed off entrances to some facilities without destroying underground buildings, according to the report.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the authenticity of the assessment but said it was "flat-out wrong and was classified as 'top secret' but was still leaked."

"The leaking of this alleged assessment is a clear attempt to demean President Trump, and discredit the brave fighter pilots who conducted a perfectly executed mission to obliterate Iran’s nuclear program," Leavitt posted on X.

"Everyone knows what happens when you drop fourteen 30,000 pound bombs perfectly on their targets: total obliteration," she added.

US B-2 bombers hit two Iranian nuclear sites with massive GBU-57 bunker-buster bombs over the weekend, while a guided missile submarine struck a third with Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Trump called the strikes a "spectacular military success" and said they had "obliterated" the nuclear sites, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Washington's forces had "devastated the Iranian nuclear program."

General Dan Caine, the top US military officer, has struck a more cautious tone, saying the strikes caused "extremely severe damage" to the Iranian facilities.

Iran's government said Tuesday that it had "taken the necessary measures" to ensure the continuation of its nuclear program.