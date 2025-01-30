Trump again pushes Gaza ethnic cleansing plan despite rejections: "They will do it"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump insisted Thursday that Egypt and Jordan would take in displaced Gazans, despite the two Arab nations dismissing his plan to move Palestinians from the territory.

Trump's comments came a day after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II rejected any forced displacement of Gazans following Israel's assault.

"They will do it," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked for his response to the Egyptian and Jordanian refusal, and whether he would consider imposing tariffs on either country to push them.

"They're going to do it. We do a lot for them, and they're going to do it."

After an Israel-Hamas ceasefire took effect on January 19, Trump last week floated a plan to "clean out" the Gaza Strip and for Palestinians to move to "safer" locations such as Egypt or Jordan.

He said the 15-month war had reduced the Palestinian territory to a "demolition site."

Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, made a rare trip to Gaza this week, the White House said, in a bid to prop up the fragile ceasefire. He also met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Egypt's Sisi, a key US ally, had said on Wednesday in his first public response to Trump's comments that displacing "the Palestinian people from their land is an injustice that we cannot take part in."