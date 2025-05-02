Trump announces new name for Veterans Day and May 8 in rambling post

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Thursday declared May 8 and November 11 – the dates which mark the end of World War II and World War I respectively – will both be celebrated as "Victory Day."

President Donald Trump on Thursday said that May 8 and November 11 will now be celebrated as "Victory Day" in the US. © REUTERS

Victory Day, observed by the European Union on May 8 and in former Soviet countries on May 9, marks the anniversary of the formal acceptance of Germany's unconditional surrender by the Allied Forces at the end of World War II.

Though some in the US mark the occasion, it is not a public holiday or celebrated as widely as in Europe.

"Many of our allies and friends are celebrating May 8th as Victory Day, but we did more than any other Country, by far, in producing a victorious result on World War II," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

November 11 was originally named "Armistice Day" by former US president Woodrow Wilson to mark the anniversary of 1918 armistice ending the armed conflict in World War I.

It is now a public holiday celebrated as Veterans Day and meant to honor Americans who have served in the US armed forces.

"We won both Wars, nobody was close to us in terms of strength, bravery, or military brilliance, but we never celebrate anything – That's because we don't have leaders anymore, that know how to do so!" Trump continued. "We are going to start celebrating our victories again!"

No executive order or proclamation enumerating the holiday name changes has been formally issued yet by the White House.