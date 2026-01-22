Trump announces plans to sue New York Times over allegedly "Fake and Fraudulent" opinion polls

Washington DC - President Donald Trump announced Thursday he will sue The New York Times over an unfavorable opinion poll and suggested that what he called "fake" surveys should be criminalized .

Trump lashed out after publication of a New York Times/Siena University poll finding only 40% approval for the 79-year-old Republican – in line with multiple other polls showing declining support a year into his second term.

"The Times Siena Poll...will be added to my lawsuit against The Failing New York Times," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

"They will be held fully responsible for all of their Radical Left lies and wrongdoing!"

Expanding on the threat, Trump posted that "Fake and Fraudulent Polling should be, virtually, a criminal offense."

Trump has fired off multiple defamation lawsuits against media companies, including the BBC, CNN, Wall Street Journal, CBS, and ABC. Some have ended in multi-million-dollar settlements.

He first filed a $15 billion defamation suit against the Times in September 2025, claiming the leading US newspaper had run false stories to hurt his 2024 presidential campaign and reputation. The complaint was thrown out by a federal judge before being refiled in amended form in October.

The Times responded by calling that new lawsuit "an attempt to stifle independent reporting" and "intimidation."

Thursday's Times/Siena poll was the latest opinion survey finding that Trump's popularity continues to slide over his handling of the economy and a military-style crackdown on illegal immigration.