Trump announces surprise invitation for Colombia' Gustavo Petro in marked change of tone

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said he will meet his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, at the White House "in the near future," despite previously threatening to overthrow the left-wing leader.

Petro called to explain "the situation of drugs and other disagreements," Trump wrote on Truth Social Wednesday.

"I appreciated his call and tone, and look forward to meeting him in the near future," he said, adding: "Arrangements are being made between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the Foreign Minister of Colombia. The meeting will take place in the White House in Washington, DC."

Petro confirmed that he had spoken with Trump for about an hour.

"Without dialogue there is war," he told demonstrators at a rally in support of his country's sovereignty, adding that Colombia could now sleep peacefully.

In his first conversation with Trump, Petro said he discussed Venezuela and drug trafficking. Peace in Venezuela would mean peace in Colombia, he said, adding that he had presented Trump with data on his country's progress in the fight against drugs and had advocated direct communication between Washington and Bogotá.

Following the violent overthrow of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro carried out by US forces over the weekend, Trump suggested Colombia and Petro might be next.

He called Petro a "sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States" and said an attack on Colombia "sounds good."