Trump authorizes troops to Chicago as judge blocks Portland deployment

Chicago, Illinois - President Donald Trump authorized deployment of troops to Chicago after a federal agent shot a motorist there on Saturday, while a judge blocked the Republican leader's attempt to send the military into Portland, another Democratic-run city.

Federal law enforcement agents stand guard as they are confronted by community members and activists for reportedly shooting a woman in the Brighton Park neighborhood in Broadview, Illinois, on October 4, 2025. © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The escalating crisis across the country pits Trump's increasingly militarized crackdown on "crime" and immigration against opposition Democrats who accuse him of an authoritarian power grab.

"President Trump has authorized 300 national guardsmen to protect federal officers and assets" in Chicago, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said in a statement, after weeks of the Republican threats to send troops to the Midwestern city over the wishes of local leaders.

"President Trump will not turn a blind eye to the lawlessness plaguing American cities."

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin called the move a "shameful chapter in our nation's history," adding that the "President is not intent on fighting crime. He is intent on spreading fear."

Chicago and Portland are the latest flashpoints in the Trump administration's rollout of ICE raids, following the deployment of troops to Los Angeles and Washington.

The raids have seen groups of masked, armed men in unmarked cars and armored vehicles target residential neighborhoods and businesses, sparking protests.

Trump has repeatedly called Portland "war-ravaged" and riddled with violent crime, but in Saturday's court order, US District Judge Karin Immergut wrote "the President's determination was simply untethered to the facts."

Although the city has seen scattered attacks on federal officers and property, the Trump administration failed to demonstrate "that those episodes of violence were part of an organized attempt to overthrow the government as a whole," Immergut wrote in granting a temporary restraining order.

Protests in Portland did not pose a "danger of rebellion," and "regular law enforcement forces" could handle such incidents, Immergut said.

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden applauded the order, saying the "victory supports what Oregonians already know: we don't need or want Donald Trump to provoke violence by deploying federal troops in our state."

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller wrote on social media that the judge's order was "legal insurrection" and accused local leaders in Oregon of conducting an "organized terrorist attack on the federal government."