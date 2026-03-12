Trump warns Iran shouldn't play in World Cup for their "own life and safety"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump warned Iran's soccer team Thursday their "life and safety" would be at risk if they took part in the upcoming World Cup in North America.

Trump said Iran is "welcome" at the World Cup – but warned that they should not play "for their own life and safety." © JIM WATSON / AFP

Trump's comments came just two days after he told FIFA chief Gianni Infantino the Iranian players would be welcome despite the Middle East war.

"The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don't believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

The war, triggered by US-Israeli strikes on February 28, has thrown into doubt Iran's participation at this summer's men's soccer World Cup, jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the US.

Infantino, the head of world soccer's governing body, said earlier this week that during a meeting with Trump at the White House they had discussed the "current situation in Iran."

"President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States," he wrote after the meeting on Tuesday.

Infantino in December created a FIFA peace prize and awarded it to Trump.

His comments were the first time the soccer chief has acknowledged the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Trump this week weighed in on the case of Iran's visiting women soccer players in Australia, calling for them to get asylum.