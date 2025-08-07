Trump calls for new Intel CEO to resign "immediately" over China connections

Washington DC - President Donald Trump demanded Thursday that the new boss of US chipmaker Intel resign "immediately," after a Republican Senator raised national security concerns over his links to firms in China .

Trump demanded Thursday that the new boss of US chipmaker Intel resign "immediately," after a Republican Senator raised national security concerns over his links to firms in China. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

"The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, a day after Senator Tom Cotton said he had written to Intel questioning ties between CEO Lip-Bu Tan and Chinese firms.

Tan "reportedly controls dozens of Chinese companies and has a stake in hundreds of Chinese advanced-manufacturing and chip firms. At least eight of these companies reportedly have ties to the Chinese People's Liberation Army," Cotton wrote in his letter, a copy of which he posted on his website.

Cotton also noted Tan's role as the previous head of Cadence Design Systems, which he said recently "pleaded guilty to illegally selling its products to a Chinese military university and transferring its technology to an associated Chinese semiconductor company without obtaining licenses."

Tan was the head of the company at that time, Cotton said.

The Malaysia-born tech industry veteran took the helm at struggling Intel in March, announcing layoffs as White House tariffs and export restrictions muddied the market.

He has said it "won't be easy" to overcome challenges faced by the company.

Intel is one of Silicon Valley's most iconic companies, but its fortunes have been dwarfed by Asian powerhouses TSMC and Samsung, which dominate the made-to-order semiconductor business.