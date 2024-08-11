Trump campaign reports email hack and blames one major adversary: "Never a nice thing to do"

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump 's campaign said Saturday it had been hacked, blaming "foreign sources" for distributing internal communications and a dossier on running mate J.D. Vance.

Donald Trump's presidential campaign said it had its emails hacked by "foreign sources" suggested to be from Iran. © REUTERS

Trump's campaign implied Iran was behind the leak as news outlet Politico reported it had received emails with the campaign material from a source who refused to identify themselves.



"These documents were obtained illegally from foreign sources hostile to the United States, intended to interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our Democratic process," Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement.

Cheung cited a report from Microsoft this week that said Iranian hackers "sent a spear phishing email in June to a high-ranking official on a presidential campaign."

The materials received by Politico included research on vetting Vance, Trump's vice presidential pick.

Trump responded to the incident on his Truth Social platform, writing: "We were just informed by Microsoft Corporation that one of our many websites was hacked by the Iranian Government - Never a nice thing to do!"

He added: "They were only able to get publicly available information but, nevertheless, they shouldn't be doing anything of this nature."

In 2016, a hack of Democratic National Committee emails – blamed on Russia – exposed internal party communications, including about candidate Hillary Clinton.