Trump narrows down VP contest as main candidates advance to "different phase"

Palm Beach, Florida - The race for Donald Trump 's running mate is officially heating up as the ex-president's campaign has reportedly reached out to the final candidates.

Donald Trump (r.) is reportedly vetting multiple top candidates to be his running mate, including JD Vance, Doug Burgum, and Marco Rubio. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker, JOE RAEDLE, Michael M. Santiago, & MARK WILSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Fox News, sources claim the former president's campaign is "entering a different phase of the running mate search," as they have begun vetting several candidates from Trump's shortlist.



The campaign recently sent paperwork and requested documents from three candidates whose names "often come up" – North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, and Ohio Senator JD Vance.

Sources noted other candidates were also being vetted, including former Housing and Urban Development secretary Ben Carson, Senator Tim Cotton of Arkansas, Florida Representative Byron Donalds, South Carolina's Senator Tim Scott, and New York Rep. Elise Stefanik.

Trump, who recently became a convicted felon, has been teasing his choice for a running mate for months.

In a statement cited by Fox, a spokesperson for the Trump campaign shut down any rumors that favor one candidate over another.

"Anyone claiming to know who or when President Trump will choose his VP is lying, unless the person is named Donald J. Trump."