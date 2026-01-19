Trump charging countries $1 billion for permanent membership on "Board of Peace" for Gaza

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration is now asking countries to pay $1 billion for a permanent spot on his "Board of Peace" aimed at resolving conflicts.

The White House recently issued a charter asking foreign countries to pay $1 billion for membership on President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace." © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

In a draft charter seen on Monday by the AFP, the White House asked various world leaders to sit on the board – which is chaired by Trump himself – including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Hungarian premier Viktor Orban, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Member countries – represented on the board by their head of state – would be allowed to join for three years. Any country that would like to stay longer would have to pay a heavy price.

"Each Member State shall serve a term of no more than three years from this Charter's entry into force, subject to renewal by the Chairman," the charter says.

"The three-year membership term shall not apply to Member States that contribute more than USD $1,000,000,000 in cash funds to the Board of Peace within the first year of the Charter’s entry into force."

The board was originally conceived to oversee the rebuilding of Gaza, but its charter does not appear to limit its role to the occupied Palestinian territory.

The White House said there would be a main board, a Palestinian committee of technocrats meant to govern devastated Gaza, and a second "executive board" that appears designed to have a more advisory role.

"The Board of Peace is an international organization that seeks to promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict," the charter says.