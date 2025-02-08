Trump crowns himself head of Kennedy Center in grievance-filled post

Washington DC - President Donald Trump announced Friday he will name himself to be chairman of the Kennedy Center, putting his aggressive far-right stamp on Washington's premier cultural venue.

President Donald Trump appointed himself chairman of the Kennedy Center with a Truth Social post on Friday. © Collage: Mandel NGAN & Jim Watson / AFP

Trump broke the news in a post on Truth Social, marking his latest move to dismantle or reorient any institutions that he feels defy his authoritarian rule.

In his first term, the Republican regularly skipped the center's yearly gala event because people in line to receive awards criticized him, and said they would not show up if he did.

Trump suggested in his post that the Kennedy Center, the stately white marble entertainment complex overlooking the Potomac River and named for the late president John F. Kennedy, offered entertainment that did not reflect his own values.

Several members of the board will be replaced, including the current chairman, the billionaire philanthropist David Rubenstein, Trump wrote.

"I have decided to immediately terminate multiple individuals from the Board of Trustees, including the Chairman, who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture. We will soon announce a new Board, with an amazing Chairman, DONALD J. TRUMP!" he said.

"Just last year, the Kennedy Center featured Drag Shows specifically targeting our youth – THIS WILL STOP. The Kennedy Center is an American Jewel, and must reflect the brightest STARS on its stage from all across our Nation. For the Kennedy Center, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!" Trump said.

Trump did not say what show he was referring to.

In December, the center hosted concerts by a band called Bertha that featured some of its musicians dressed in drag.

The Kennedy Center is the home of the National Symphony Orchestra and also offers theater, opera, comedy, and other productions.