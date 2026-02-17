Stephen Colbert accuses CBS of doing Trump's bidding by pulling James Talarico interview

New York, New York - Comedian and late-night host Stephen Colbert recently criticized CBS for pulling his recent interview with Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico, seemingly at the demand of President Donald Trump .

Stephen Colbert (r) recently called out CBS for pulling his interview with a Democratic candidate at the demand of President Donald Trump's (l) administration.

On Monday night's episode of The Late Show, Colbert opened the show explaining that he was called directly by CBS' lawyers.

According to Colbert, they told him "in no uncertain terms" that he could not have Talarico on as a guest and that he was forbidden from discussing their demands on the show.

"Because my network clearly doesn't want us to talk about this, let's talk about this," Colbert joked.

The comedian went on to argue that the attorney demands came after Brendan Carr, the head of Trump's Federal Communications Commission (FCC) threatened to enforce guidance calling for equal airtime on talk shows for all candidates in any political race.

As Carr has only been targeting left-leaning shows and networks with his threats, Colbert further argued that the Trump administration seeks to "silence anyone who says anything bad about Trump."

Colbert proceeded with his interview with Talarico, a Texas state representative who is battling Jasmine Crocket in the Democratic primary for Senate, but it was cut from the live broadcast and instead only shared on YouTube.

Talarico also blamed Trump directly for the interview being pulled, as he believes the president is "worried that we're about to flip Texas."