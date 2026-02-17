Judge cites George Orwell's 1984 in ruling for Trump admin. to restore slavery exhibits at Philadelphia museum

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - A judge recently ordered President Donald Trump 's administration to restore slavery exhibits they had removed from a museum in Philadelphia, and used a famous novel to bolster her arguments.

A judge cited George Orwell's 1984 in a recent order for the Trump administration to restore a slavery exhibit they had removed from a Philadelphia museum. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to CNN, US District Judge Cynthia Rufe – who was appointed by former President George W. Bush – issued a ruling on Monday that granted the city's request to restore panels that displayed facts about slavery that the administration had removed from the President's House at the Independence National Historical Park last month.

In her decision, Judge Rufe pointed to 1984, the classic dystopian novel from George Orwell that features an authoritarian government that seeks to control every aspect of its citizens' lives.

"As if the Ministry of Truth in George Orwell's 1984 now existed, with its motto 'Ignorance is Strength,' this Court is now asked to determine whether the federal government has the power it claims – to dissemble and disassemble historical truths when it has some domain over historical facts. It does not," the judge wrote.

Judge Rufe agreed with a lawsuit filed by the city, which argued the Trump administration did not consult with the city before making the changes as required.

"The government can convey a different message without restraint elsewhere if it so pleases, but it cannot do so to the President's House until it follows the law and consults with the city," the judge wrote.

Local Councilmember Jamie Gauthier celebrated the ruling in an X post on Monday, further noting, "Black history is American history, and we won't let Trump erase our story."