Trump deals devastating blow to fight against climate crisis with order to "turbocharge" coal mining

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed executive orders to "turbocharge coal mining" in the US, seeking to "more than double" energy production harmful to the plant to keep up with power-hungry AI technology.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed executive orders that lift restrictions on coal extractions and reverse the shuttering of mines in the US. © REUTERS

The executive orders, which Trump signed surrounded by miners in hard hats, will lift regulatory barriers to coal extraction and suspend the planned closures of numerous coal-fired power plants across the country.

"We will end the government bias against coal," said the Republican, who instructed the Department of Justice to identify and fight any state or local regulations that were "putting our coal miners out of business."

Trump also said that it would be "possible to extract enormous amounts of critical minerals and rare earths, which, you know, we need for technology and high technology in the process of coal mining."

Lena Moffitt, director of the climate NGO Evergreen, slammed the president in a statement for using AI as "a cover to bail out his fossil fuel donors with the dirtiest, most expensive power source on the grid."

Production of coal, the most polluting fossil fuel, has fallen sharply in the US over the last 15 years.

In 2023, coal accounted for just over 16% of total electricity production, outstripped by renewable energies at just over 21%.

Trump has long been a climate change denier, and since his return to the White House has set about boosting fossil fuels through deregulation, even as the world barrels towards catastrophic climate breakdown.

Last month, his administration announced a wave of environmental rollbacks targeting the green policies of his predecessor, Joe Biden.