Trump touts "beautiful clean coal" as US doubles down on fossil fuels amid climate crisis

Washington DC - President Donald Trump touted "clean coal" and doubled down on fossil fuel-based energy in a rambling post on Truth Social.

US President Donald Trump promised to double down on fossil fuels and authorize the use of "beautiful, clean coal." © AFP/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump revealed that he will authorize his administration to approve coal-based energy projects, supposedly in an attempt to gain economic advantage over China.

In a rambling post on Truth Social, he said that the US has been, "held captive by Environmental Extremists, Lunatics, Radicals, and Thugs," which have introduced policies meant to mitigate the climate crisis.

"I am authorizing my Administration to immediately begin producing Energy with BEAUTIFUL, CLEAN COAL," Trump said.

Coal is considered the dirtiest of all major fossil fuels and the single largest source of global warming.

Even as extreme weather events supercharged by climate breakdown wreak havoc across the US, the Republican has rolled back environmental policies and protections through a series of executive orders.

Last week, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) head Lee Zeldin announced 31 deregulatory actions, including the stripping of protections designed to reduce pollution and protect health.

"We are driving a dagger straight into the heart of the climate change religion to drive down cost of living for American families, unleash American energy, bring auto jobs back to the U.S. and more," Zeldin said in a press release.