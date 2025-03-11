Trump dubs Canada "tariff abuser" after Ontario issues electricity surcharge

Washington DC - President Donald Trump called Canada a "tariff abuser" Monday and claimed the US did not need Canadian energy, after the province of Ontario imposed an electricity surcharge on three US states.

President Donald Trump called Canada a "Tariff abuser" following Ontario's new surcharge on electricity exports. © REUTERS

The leader of Ontario – Canada's most populous province – said earlier Monday that it was adding a 25% surcharge on electricity exports to Michigan, Minnesota, and New York, where it powers 1.5 million homes and businesses.

"Ontario just announced a 25% surcharge on 'electricity,' of all things," Trump said, claiming the province was "not even allowed to do that."

"Canada is a Tariff abuser, and always has been, but the United States is not going to be subsidizing Canada any longer," he added on his Truth Social platform.

"We don't need your Cars, we don't need your Lumber, we don't your Energy, and very soon, you will find that out."

Seeking to correct alleged trade imbalances, Trump has pledged to launch "reciprocal" tariffs on all countries beginning on April 2.

He seemed to confirm he would do so in the Truth Social post, writing: "Because our Tariffs are reciprocal, we'll just get it all back on April 2."