Trump freezes child care and other services in blue states over immigrant fraud claims

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his administration are moving to freeze child care and other social services in five blue states over claims of rampant fraud.

President Donald Trump's administration will soon freeze child care and other services for five blue states over claims of non-citizen fraud. © JIM WATSON / AFP

According to The New York Post, the administration is cutting off more than $10 billion to the Child Care Development Fund, the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, and the Social Services Block Grant program.

At least $7.35 billion in TANF funds, nearly $2.4 billion in CCDF funds, and $869 million of the SSBG will be frozen in California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, and New York.

The administration reportedly notified each state with a letter on Monday, claiming that the benefits were fraudulently going to non-US citizens.

The move comes after MAGA journalist Nick Shirley shared a video on social media alleging Minnesota has been complicit in "the largest fraud scandal in US history" by giving over $110 million to "Somali-ran fraudulent businesses" – particularly childcare centers.

Despite lacking concrete evidence to back up the claims, the video quickly went viral and has attracted significant attention in right-wing circles – including from the president, who has called for aggressive investigations into the claims.

Amid the backlash, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz ended his campaign for re-election.