Tim Walz bows to pressure with massive announcement on Minnesota re-election bid

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Former vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz announced Monday he was ending his bid for a third term as Minnesota governor amid mounting political headwinds and an ongoing scandal over alleged fraud in state aid programs.

The Democrat, who rose to national prominence as Kamala Harris' running mate in 2024, made the call just months after launching his reelection campaign.

In a statement, Walz said the storm over fraud allegations – and the partisan fights they have fueled – made it impossible to campaign effectively while governing.

"Every minute I spend defending my own political interests would be a minute I can't spend defending the people of Minnesota against the criminals who prey on our generosity and the cynics who prey on our differences," he said.

"So I've decided to step out of the race and let others worry about the election while I focus on the work."

The governor has faced intensified Republican attacks tied to probes into alleged misuse of pandemic-era aid programs, including a sprawling federal case involving the nonprofit Feeding Our Future.

Several defendants in those ongoing cases are of Somali descent – a detail that President Donald Trump seized upon to launch racist attacks on Minnesota's Somali community.

State officials say many claims have been exaggerated or debunked, but the controversy has weighed on Walz's approval ratings and rattled Democrats heading into the 2026 midterm elections.