Trump gives first major interview after assassination attempt: "I'm supposed to be dead"

New York, New York - Donald Trump told the New York Post he was "supposed to be dead" after surviving an assassination attempt, which he described as a "very surreal experience."

Donald Trump gave his first major interview after surviving an assassination attempt at a campaign event on Saturday. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"I'm not supposed to be here, I'm supposed to be dead," Trump told the Post on Sunday in an interview aboard his plane en route to Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention, where he is set to be confirmed as the party's presidential candidate.



It was a "very surreal experience" he recounted with a white bandage covering his right ear, the paper said.

The 78-year-old was hit in the ear by a gunman at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday. He was left with a bloodied face while a bystander was killed and two other people were wounded.

Trump told the Post he would have been dead had he not tilted his head slightly to the right to read a chart on illegal immigrants while addressing the rally.

"By luck or by God, many people are saying it's by God I'm still here," he said.

He praised the Secret Service agents for killing the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks.

"They took him out with one shot right between the eyes," he said. "They did a fantastic job."

"It's surreal for all of us," Trump added.