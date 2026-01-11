Trump issues ominous threat to Cuba and suggests Marco Rubio takeover

Washington DC - President Donald Trump urged Cuba on Sunday to "make a deal" or face unspecified consequences, warning that the flow of Venezuelan oil and money to Havana would now stop.

President Donald Trump threatened Cuba in a social media post, telling it to "make a deal" or face US aggression. © Collage: ADALBERTO ROQUE & SAUL LOEB / AFP

"THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA - ZERO!" Trump said on his Truth Social channel.

"I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE."

His threats come a week after the US carried out a violent coup in Venezuela, abducting its president, Nicolas Maduro, in a nighttime operation in Caracas that killed dozens of Venezuelan and Cuban security forces.

Earlier on Sunday Trump reposted a message suggesting that Secretary of State Marco Rubio should become the president of Cuba.

"Sounds good to me!" the 79-year-old added.

In his own post soon afterward, Trump said that "Cuba lived, for many years, on large amounts of OIL and MONEY from Venezuela. In return, Cuba provided 'Security Services' for the last two Venezuelan dictators, BUT NOT ANYMORE!"

He added: "Most of those Cubans are DEAD from last week's U.S.A. attack, and Venezuela doesn't need protection anymore from the thugs and extortionists who held them hostage for so many years."

Under a crippling US blockade, Havana since 2000 has increasingly relied on Venezuelan oil provided as part of a deal struck with Maduro's predecessor Hugo Chavez.

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel responded with a post on X, writing: "Cuba is a free, independent and sovereign nation. No one tells us what to do."