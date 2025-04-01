Trump joined by Kid Rock as he cracks down on ticket scalping with executive order

Washington DC - With Kid Rock at his side in the Oval Office, US President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order clamping down on ticket scalping and live event pricing.

US President Donald Trump was joined by Kid Rock (l.) as he signed an executive order targeted at event ticket scalpers. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

The directive seeks to prevent "unscrupulous middlemen" from profiting off reselling tickets for concerts and other events at an "enormous markup".

It orders the US attorney general and the Treasury secretary to use "all legal means" to stamp out soaring price gouging, and calls on the Federal Trade Commission to "ensure price transparency at all stages of the ticket-purchase process, including the secondary ticketing market."

"You can buy a ticket for $100. By the time you check out, it's $170," said Kid Rock, who wore a straw fedora and American-flag emblazoned red suit.

The Born Free singer, who appeared with Trump on the presidential campaign trail in 2024, added that due to "bots" tickets were being relisted "for sometimes a 400-500% markup."

The administration of Trump's predecessor, Joe Biden, also targeted scalpers, suing concert booking website Ticketmaster and its parent company Live Nation Entertainment last year over monopoly allegations.