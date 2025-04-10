Trump orders probes of two ex-government officials, accusing one of "treason"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump ordered extraordinary Justice Department investigations on Wednesday into two members of his previous administration, including one he alleged may have committed "treason."

While serving in the Department of Homeland Security during Donald Trump's first term, Miles Taylor (r.) penned an op-ed sharply criticizing the president. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & Screenshot/X/Miles Taylor

Trump also stripped the former officials – Miles Taylor, who worked in the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and Christopher Krebs, the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) – of their security clearances.

Taylor, while serving in DHS during Trump's first term, penned an Op-Ed piece in The New York Times in 2018 under the pseudonym "Anonymous" that excoriated Trump and caused a sensation at the time.

"The root of the problem is the president's amorality," Taylor said, accusing the president of making "half-baked, ill-informed and occasionally reckless decisions."

Taylor went on to reveal his identity after leaving the first Trump administration and wrote another book titled A Warning.

White House Staff Secretary Will Scharf accused Taylor during an Oval Office signing ceremony on Wednesday of leaking classified information while at DHS and making "outrageous claims both about (the Trump) administration and about others in it."

The presidential memorandum signed by Trump targeting Taylor is "going to order the Department of Justice to investigate his activities to see what else might come up in that context," Scharf said.

Trump, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, accused Taylor of saying "all sorts of lies, bad things."

"I think it's like a traitor, it's like spying," he said. "We're going to find out whether or not somebody is allowed to do that."

"I think it's a very important case and I think he's guilty of treason if you want to know the truth," Trump said. "But we'll find out."

Taylor, for his part, reacted to the news on X, writing: "Dissent isn't unlawful. It certainly isn't treasonous. America is headed down a dark path."