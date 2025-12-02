Trump rages against Somali immigrants in brutal rant: "We don't want them"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump raged Tuesday against Somali immigrants, saying they should be unwelcome in the US as he highlighted the long woes of the African country.

President Donald Trump went on a tirade against Somali migrants in a Tuesday cabinet meeting, saying they "contribute nothing." © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Trump's heated remarks come as a scandal unfolds in the state of Minnesota, where prosecutors say more than $1 billion went to non-existent social services, largely through false billing by Somali Americans.

In Somalia, "they have no anything, they just run around killing each other," Trump claimed in a cabinet meeting.

"Their country's no good for a reason. Their country stinks, and we don't want them in our country," he said.

Trump has a long history of deriding minorities and rose to political prominence by spreading racist, false conspiracy theories that former president Barack Obama was born in Kenya rather than the US.

Trump has often played up fears of the white majority losing political and cultural power.

"We're at a tipping point," Trump told the cabinet meeting. "We could go one way or the other, and we're going to go the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country."

Trump said that Somali Americans "contribute nothing" and berated Ilhan Omar, an outspoken Democratic congresswoman from Minnesota who is originally from Somalia.

"Ilhan Omar is garbage. Her friends are garbage," Trump said. "Let them go back to where they came from and fix it."